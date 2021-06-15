OELWEIN — The demand for welders in northeast Iowa is high, and employers have stable jobs with good wages that are going unfilled. With the skills learned in this Gas Metal Arc Welding (GMAW) program and lab offered by Northeast Iowa Community College, students will be ready to start a career as a highly sought-after welder in a matter of months.
In the Welding program students learn safe working practices, become familiar with welding equipment, use basic measuring tools, read manufacturing-part blueprints and identify standard welding symbols. Students will also learn techniques to weld carbon steel in multiple welding positions and be prepared for immediate employment or continuation in the College’s nine-month Welding diploma program.
For information about the program and tuition assistance opportunities, contact Success Coach Theresa Laughead at laugheadt@nicc.edu or call 844.642.2338, ext. 5282. Courses will be held on July 6-8 from 4-8 p.m. and July 12-Aug. 19 from 3-9 p.m. at the Oelwein Regional Tech Complex Welding Lab in Oelwein.