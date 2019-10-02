WEST UNION — The NE IA Regional Iowa Retired School Personnel Association meeting will be Thursday, Oct. 17 at the Fayette County Historical Building in West Union. The Decorah and Oelwein units will be hosted by the West Union unit for the 9:30 a.m. brunch, with the program to follow.
Guest speaker is Nick Yost of West Union’s “Euphoria Coffee.” Nick and Jacey Yost were awarded their first place $20,000 business grant from the Main Street Iowa Open 4 Business contest in Dubuque, Aug. 27. Yost will talk about Euphoria Coffee and their new café (of the same name) location — with a question and answer time.
Those attending will be able to visit the Euphoria Coffee Café across the street following the meeting.
Any retired school personnel; cooks, bus drivers, secretaries, administrators and teachers from Iowa’s four NE Iowa counties are welcome and encouraged to attend as guests. The three IRSPA units are the only units in the four NE IA county area. Come as a guest and/or consider joining one of the units to continue knowing about your benefits.
Those attending will have the opportunity to hear, question, and interact with regional, district, and state level IRSPA officials following the program. Legislative IPERS representative Phil Tetzloff will be present to speak on IPERS questions.
There will be time to share in fellowship with other former workers in education and to also enjoy the history and stories of important eras of time in NE Iowa public education.
For more information or questions contact Gay Bowden, president of West Union Area IRSPA, gfbowden@yahoo.com or 563-422-0370.