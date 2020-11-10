WATERLOO — Every day, millions of older Americans (those 65 years of age or older) manage basic health, and functioning needs with the help of family caregivers. Approximately 43.5 million caregivers (defined as relatives, partners, friends, or neighbors who provide assistance because of a personal relationship rather than financial compensation) set up medical appointments, coordinate services, help with daily tasks, prepare meals, assist with transportation, manage medicines, and handle bills and banking.
Whether the person they are caring for is living with them or living hundreds of miles away, individuals caring for an older adult sacrifice a lot of their own time and even their well being.
Without a doubt, the services that the family caregiver provides is invaluable. We celebrate National Family Caregiver Month to recognize and honor family caregivers across the country during the month of November. It is a time to educate family caregivers about self-care and increase awareness about services and supports available to assist in their journey.
To help give caregivers an opportunity to connect with other caregivers and learn about available resources while remaining safe during the pandemic, Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging has set up weekly caregiver support group conference calls. Caregivers are encouraged to join any of the following support group calls:
· Mondays 10-11 a.m.
· Tuesdays 2-3 p.m.
· Wednesdays 10-11 a.m.
· Thursdays 10-11 a.m.
In addition, NEI3A has also designated a support group for grandparents that are raising grandchildren. The GrandParent Support Group Conference call is held on Mondays from 1-2 p.m.
To join any of these support groups, call 1-800-264-8432 at the designated times and use participant code 961847#.
For information about NEI3A support and services for family caregivers, call 1-800-779-8707.