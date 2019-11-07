Meals offered through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost. Each meal includes milk. To make a meal reservation, call 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal.
The traditional Thanksgiving dinner will be served Thursday, Nov. 21. Persons planning to attend are asked to make reservations by Tuesday, Nov. 19.
The November menu is as follows:
Thursday, Nov. 7: Hamburger Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Potato Wedges, Mixed Vegetables, Wheat Hamburger Bun, Fruited Gelatin
Friday, Nov. 8: Pork Loin with Mushroom Gravy, Whipped Sweet Potatoes, Brussels Sprouts, Wheat Bread, Applesauce
Monday, Nov. 11: McDonald’s Bingo: Beef Spaghetti Casserole, Italian Vegetable Blend, Multi-Grain Bread, Peach Crisp
Tuesday, Nov. 12: Chicken with Gravy, Red Potatoes, Green Peas, Fresh Seasonal Fruit
Wednesday, Nov. 13: Roast Beef with Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Frosted Cake
Thursday, Nov. 14: Lemon Pepper Fish, Baked Potato, Carrots, Wheat Bread, Fresh Seasonal Fruit
Friday, Nov. 15: Chicken Rotini Alfredo, Broccoli, Garlic Texas Bread, Applesauce
Monday, Nov. 18: Cranberry Dijon Chicken, Whipped Sweet Potatoes, Green Beans with Red Peppers, Pears
Tuesday, Nov. 19: Beef Chili w/Beans, Baked Potato, Spinach, Baked Cookie
Wednesday, Nov. 20: Country Fried Steak with Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Whole Kernel Corn, Peaches
Thursday, Nov. 21: Thanksgiving Dinner: Turkey Breast with Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Bread Dressing, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Pumpkin Crumble
Friday, Nov. 22: BBQ Rib Patty on Wheat Bun, Baked Beans, Mixed Vegetables, Fresh Seasonal Fruit
Monday, Nov. 25: Grilled Pork Patty with Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Green Peas, Dinner Roll, Pears
Tuesday, Nov. 26: Roast Beef with Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Sliced Carrots, Pie
Wednesday, Nov. 27: Blackberry BBQ Chicken, Baked Sweet Potato, Mixed Vegetables, Chocolate Pudding
Nov. 28 and 29: Closed for the Holiday