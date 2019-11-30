Nutritious lunches on the Senior Dining Center December menu

The Oelwein Senior Dining Center is located in the Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St. Lunchtime meals are served each weekday at 11:30 a.m.
Meals through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost. Each meal includes milk. To make a meal reservation, call 1-800-423-2449 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal.
December menu:
Monday, Dec. 2: (Pizza Ranch Bingo) Lemon Herb Chicken, Oven Roasted Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Dinner Roll, Tropical Fruit
Tuesday, Dec. 3: Tater Tot Casserole, Glazed Baby Carrots, Cabbage, Wheat Bread, Peaches
Wednesday, Dec. 4: Pork Loin with Gravy, Confetti Rice, Brussels Sprouts, Multi-Grain Bread, Rocky Road Pudding
Thursday, Dec. 5: Meatloaf with Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Whole Kernel Corn, Multi-Grain Bread, Fresh Seasonal Fruit
Friday, Dec. 6: Liver and Onions or Beef with Onion Gravy, Whipped Sweet Potatoes, Green Peas, Baked Cookie
Monday, Dec. 9: (McDonald’s Bingo) Beef Spaghetti Casserole, Italian Vegetable Blend, Multi-Grain Bread, Peach Crisp
Tuesday, Dec. 10: Lemon Pepper Fish, Baked Potato, Carrots, Wheat Bread, Fresh Seasonal Fruit
Wednesday, Dec. 11: Chicken with Gravy, Red Potatoes, Green Peas, Fresh Seasonal Fruit
Thursday, Dec.12: Roast Beef with Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Frosted Cake
Friday, Dec. 13: Chicken Rotini Alfredo, Broccoli, Garlic Texas Bread, Applesauce
Monday, Dec. 16: (Make reservations by today for Christmas Party on 18th) Potato Crusted Fish, Cheesy Rice, Italian Vegetable Blend, Baked Cookie
Tuesday, Dec. 17: Hamburger Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Potato Wedges, Mixed Vegetables, Wheat Hamburger Bun, Fruited Gelatin
Wednesday, Dec. 18: (Christmas Party at 11 a.m.) Glazed Ham, Scalloped Potatoes, Cabbage with Carrots, Wheat Roll, Carrot Spice Cake
Thursday, Dec. 19: Savory Apricot Chicken, Whipped Potatoes, Harvard Beets, Fruit Cocktail
Friday, Dec. 20: Beef Goulash, Green Peas, Sliced Carrots, Fresh Seasonal Fruit
Monday, Dec. 23: Salisbury Beef, Oven Roasted Potatoes, Whole Kernel Corn, Baked Cookie
Tuesday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve: Closed for the Holiday
Wednesday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day: “Merry Christmas!” Closed for the Holiday
Thursday, Dec. 26: Grilled Pork Patty with Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Green Peas, Dinner Roll, Pears
Friday, Dec. 27: Roast Beef with Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Sliced Carrots, Pie
Monday, Dec. 30: BBQ Rib Patty on Wheat Bun, Baked Beans, Mixed Vegetables, Fresh Seasonal Fruit
Tuesday, Dec. 31: Country Fried Steak with Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Whole Kernel Corn, Peaches