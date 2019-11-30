Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Nutritious lunches on the Senior Dining Center December menu

The Oelwein Senior Dining Center is located in the Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St. Lunchtime meals are served each weekday at 11:30 a.m.

Meals through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost. Each meal includes milk. To make a meal reservation, call 1-800-423-2449 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal.

December menu:

Monday, Dec. 2: (Pizza Ranch Bingo) Lemon Herb Chicken, Oven Roasted Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Dinner Roll, Tropical Fruit

Tuesday, Dec. 3: Tater Tot Casserole, Glazed Baby Carrots, Cabbage, Wheat Bread, Peaches

Wednesday, Dec. 4: Pork Loin with Gravy, Confetti Rice, Brussels Sprouts, Multi-Grain Bread, Rocky Road Pudding

Thursday, Dec. 5: Meatloaf with Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Whole Kernel Corn, Multi-Grain Bread, Fresh Seasonal Fruit

Friday, Dec. 6: Liver and Onions or Beef with Onion Gravy, Whipped Sweet Potatoes, Green Peas, Baked Cookie

Monday, Dec. 9: (McDonald’s Bingo) Beef Spaghetti Casserole, Italian Vegetable Blend, Multi-Grain Bread, Peach Crisp

Tuesday, Dec. 10: Lemon Pepper Fish, Baked Potato, Carrots, Wheat Bread, Fresh Seasonal Fruit

Wednesday, Dec. 11: Chicken with Gravy, Red Potatoes, Green Peas, Fresh Seasonal Fruit

Thursday, Dec.12: Roast Beef with Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Frosted Cake

Friday, Dec. 13: Chicken Rotini Alfredo, Broccoli, Garlic Texas Bread, Applesauce

Monday, Dec. 16: (Make reservations by today for Christmas Party on 18th) Potato Crusted Fish, Cheesy Rice, Italian Vegetable Blend, Baked Cookie

Tuesday, Dec. 17: Hamburger Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Potato Wedges, Mixed Vegetables, Wheat Hamburger Bun, Fruited Gelatin

Wednesday, Dec. 18: (Christmas Party at 11 a.m.) Glazed Ham, Scalloped Potatoes, Cabbage with Carrots, Wheat Roll, Carrot Spice Cake

Thursday, Dec. 19: Savory Apricot Chicken, Whipped Potatoes, Harvard Beets, Fruit Cocktail

Friday, Dec. 20: Beef Goulash, Green Peas, Sliced Carrots, Fresh Seasonal Fruit

Monday, Dec. 23: Salisbury Beef, Oven Roasted Potatoes, Whole Kernel Corn, Baked Cookie

Tuesday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve: Closed for the Holiday

Wednesday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day: “Merry Christmas!” Closed for the Holiday

Thursday, Dec. 26: Grilled Pork Patty with Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Green Peas, Dinner Roll, Pears

Friday, Dec. 27: Roast Beef with Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Sliced Carrots, Pie

Monday, Dec. 30: BBQ Rib Patty on Wheat Bun, Baked Beans, Mixed Vegetables, Fresh Seasonal Fruit

Tuesday, Dec. 31: Country Fried Steak with Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Whole Kernel Corn, Peaches

Tags