Meals through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered each weekday (except holidays) at the Oelwein Senior Dining Center, 25 W. Charles St., on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost. Each meal includes milk. To make a meal reservation, call 1-319-283-5180 by 9:30 the day before you want to receive a meal.

Meals for February:

Monday, Feb. 3: Pizza Ranch Bingo: Pizza Casserole, Green Beans, Warm Lemon Cake, Milk, Margarine

Tuesday, Feb. 4: Tuna Noodle Casserole, Peas & Carrots, Multi-Grain Bread, Hot Sliced Peaches, Milk, Margarine

Wednesday, Feb. 5: BBQ Pork Rib Patty, Hash brown Casserole, Coleslaw, Wheat Hamburger Bun, Hot Spiced Apples, Chocolate Milk

Thursday, Feb. 6: Creole Beef, Whipped Potatoes, Whole Kernel Corn, Wheat Bread, Pineapple Tidbits, Milk, Margarine

Friday, Feb. 7: Sweet & Sour Chicken, Rice, Beets, Fortune Cookie, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk

Monday, Feb. 10: McDonald’s Bingo: Breaded Fish Fillet, Whole Kernel Corn, Stewed Tomatoes, Hamburger Bun, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk, Tartar Sauce

Tuesday, Feb. 11: Salisbury Beef, Whipped Potatoes, Glazed Baby Carrots, Baked Cookie, Milk, Margarine

Wednesday, Feb. 12: Pineapple Chicken, Baked Sweet Potato, Broccoli, Dinner Roll, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk, Margarine

Thursday, Feb. 13: Valentine’s Day Party at 11 a.m. Roast Beef, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Frosted Cake, Milk, Margarine

Friday, Feb. 14: Chicken Noodle Soup, Sliced Turkey & Cheese, Green Pea Salad, Wheat Roll, Cottage Cheese & Pineapple, Milk, Mustard

Monday, Feb. 17: Baked Chicken Breast, Lemon Dill Sauce, Whipped Sweet Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Baked Cookie, Chocolate Milk

Tuesday, Feb. 18: Beef Chili with Beans, Baked Potato, Tossed Salad, Saltine Crackers, Mixed Fruit Cobbler, Milk, Margarine, Sour Cream, Salad Dressing

Wednesday, Feb. 19: Potato Crusted Fish, Macaroni & Cheese, Mixed Vegetables, Mandarin Oranges, Milk, Tartar Sauce

Thursday, Feb. 20: Pork Loin, Brown Gravy, Bread Dressing, Carrots, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk

Friday, Feb. 21: Hamburger Patty, Lettuce/Tomato/Onion, Whipped Potatoes, Hamburger Bun, Hot Sliced Peaches, Milk, Ketchup

Monday, Feb. 24: Beef Spaghetti Casserole, Carrots, Green Peas, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Texas Bread, Milk, Margarine

Tuesday, Feb. 25: Fat Tuesday: Chicken & Sausage Jambalaya, whole Kernel Corn, Cabbage with Carrots, Cornbread, Fluffy Fruit Salad, Milk, Margarine

Wednesday, Feb. 26: Ash Wednesday: Potato Crusted Fish, Green Beans, Glazed Baby Carrots, Baked Cookie, Milk, Tartar Sauce

Thursday, Feb. 27: Beef Stew, Green Beans, Cornbread, Pie, Milk

Friday, Feb. 28: Potato Soup, Tuna Salad, Beet Salad, Multi-Grain Bread, Pineapple Tidbits, Milk

