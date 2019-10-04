OARSPA features program on organizing a cemetery walk

The Oelwein Area Retired School Personnel Association met Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the Pizza Ranch. Oelwein Library Director Susan Macken presented a fascinating program about organizing a cemetery walk.
She has researched and organized a number of cemetery walks at the Oakdale Cemetery in Oelwein. The oldest grave there dates back to 1853. The most recent burial was that of a descendant of the original Oelwein family who was buried in 1995.
A total of 633 individuals are buried in Oakdale. Because it is a pioneer cemetery, it is an ideal place for a cemetery walk.
Before starting her research, Susan alerts the city council and the cemetery crew of her plans for the walk. She often chooses graves which have interesting designs. She begins researching the biographies of the individuals buried in each chosen plot.
Many of the people that have been selected have been historically significant citizens of Oelwein. Library resources, genealogy groups, historical societies, family histories, and online sources are a few of the many resources tapped for information.
The facts about each chosen person are put into narrative form. Volunteers in authentic period clothing share those stories with attendees. Each 90-minute walk features the life stories of 10 individuals buried at Oakdale.
Every year the stories for 10 new individuals are featured during the walk. Although this year’s cemetery walk was in September, plans for next year’s stroll with the spirits have already begun.
President Charlene Stocker conducted the business meeting. Memories of past Halloweens were shared. Twelve members recited the club prayer. Minutes and treasurer’s report from the Sept. 3 meeting were read and approved.
It was reported 21 individuals have paid their yearly dues. Volunteer hours from the last month were compiled.
Ruth Lau shared information about a district meeting which will be in West Union, Thursday, Oct. 17.
The next OARSPA meeting will be Tuesday Nov. 5, at the Pizza Ranch. Lynda Lau will share a cherry holiday hors d’oeuvre recipe with the group.