OELWEIN — The Oelwein Area Retired School Personnel Association (OARSPA) met Tuesday, March 3 at Pizza Ranch. Terri Zuck and Dayna Baker presented an interesting program about quilting. Both ladies are former schoolteachers who have continued their passion for making quilts into their retirement years.
Terri became interested in quilting after she inherited her mom’s material. Dayna had been sewing for many years, but became interested in quilting when a friend asked her to take a quilt class. The two ladies worked part-time for LouAnn Milks at LouAnn’s Fabrics and have continued to work for the new owner, Sarah Ottesen, who renamed the downtown Oelwein store Farmer’s Daughters’ Quilts.
The quilt shop stocks many bolts of beautiful material along with sewing machines, patterns, journals, books, notions, and fun gifts. Classes are offered for beginning and more experienced quilters. Individuals and groups from every state enjoy coming for retreats. These gatherings provide an economic boost for businesses in the Oelwein area. There are five apartments in the building, so at least 25 quilters can be housed for the retreats. Participants can relax, sew, and keep their brains sharp as they work on their homemade quilts. Everyone seems to enjoy the fellowship that the retreats offer.
Charlene Stocker conducted the business meeting with 10 members in attendance. The secretary’s and treasurer’s reports from the Feb. 4 meeting were read and approved. The members approved a donation for $100 to Dollars for Scholars in April. Since the members expressed an interest in having a program on video streaming, Charlene and Linda Potter will line up a speaker.
Possible locations for next year’s meetings were discussed. The next meeting will be Tuesday, April 7 at 10 a.m. at the Pizza Ranch. The program will be presented by Stephanie Perry and Sam Nehl, new owners of Flowers on Main.