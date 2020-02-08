OARSPA travels to VibesUP for guest speaker Theresa Brown

Oelwein Area Retired School Personnel Association (OARSPA) met Tuesday, Feb. 4, at VibesUP in downtown Oelwein. Theresa Brown shared information about the products featured at her new Oelwein business, VibesUP. Her store is one of seven factory outlet stores in the United States.
After experiencing a health crisis, Theresa was in search of a natural approach to living a healthy life. With the help of her sister-in-law, Theresa became acquainted with the VibesUP products. VibesUP is a California-based company founded by Kaitlyn Keyt about 14 years ago. Kaitlyn had witnessed the concentrated energy of quartz crystals, She knew that quartz crystals were already used to amplify energy in computers, cell phones and lasers. She wanted to harness the vibrational energy of quartz and develop earth energy-based products which would improve everyday lives.
Some of her products consist of quartz under pressure and essential oils while others are made from black tourmaline, shungite (a carbon-based stone found only in northern Russia), or other earth substances.
Theresa found that the VibesUP products holistically enabled her to bring the balance of nature to her lifestyle. She also found that the products helped her replace negative energies with positive ones.
Theresa has created a “cocoon room” in her store. She invites people to experience the use of mats available from VibesUP. There is no charge for this relaxing, healing experience.
Charlene Stocker conducted a short business meeting after the group reconvened at Delish. There were 10 members in attendance. Secretary and treasurer reports from the Jan. 7 meeting were read and approved.
The next meeting will be Tuesday, March 3, 10 a.m. at the Pizza Ranch. The program will be the Farmers’ Daughters’ Quilt Show.