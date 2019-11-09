OARSPA treated to Lynda Lau’s baked goods

The Oelwein Area Retired School Personnel Association met Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Pizza Ranch, where Lynda Lau demonstrated preparation of her Crescent Danish Rolls.
She emphasized that her recipe for the rolls is easy to prepare. The rolls can be made then night before and baked the following day. They also freeze well and are attractive to serve.
Since ready-made ingredients like crescent rolls and prepared pie filling are used, the recipe can be made fairly easily.
The OARSPA members enjoyed a sample of Lynda’s rolls. She does food catering for individuals and groups in the area. Her recipe can be found at the end of this article.
President Charlene Stocker conducted the business meeting with 17 members present. The treasurer’s report from October was read and approved. The secretary’s report was unavailable.
Volunteer hours from the past month were compiled. Members of the group shared news of the recent passing of Norma Schmitt, who had been a longtime Oelwein school employee.
The group approved continuing monthly meeting through the winter months. Charlene Stocker will make arrangements for a meeting place for those months. It was noted that if Oelwein classes are cancelled due to inclement weather on the day of an OARSPA meeting, the meeting will also be cancelled.
Members decided they will not be decorating a Christmas tree for the Olde Tyme Christmas celebration this year.
The next OARSPA meeting will feature Christmas music by Mary Kay Miller. It will be Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m. at Pizza Ranch. Monetary donations for the Community Kitchen Cupboard will be collected at the meeting.
Lynda Lau’s Crescent Danish Rolls
1 can refrigerator crescent rolls
1 can cherry pie filling
4 oz. cream cheese
1/3 cup sugar
A few drops of vanilla or almond flavoring
Powdered sugar icing
For the rolls: Preheat oven to 350°. Open the can of crescent rolls, keeping the roll intact. Slice the roll into 10 slices. Place the slices on a parchment lined cookie sheet and press the center of each slice with a small glass dipped in sugar.
For the filling: mix the cream cheese, 1/3 cup sugar and vanilla or almond flavoring together until creamy. Put one tablespoon of the filling into the dent of each roll. Top with a spoonful of cherry pie filling.
Bake for 18-20 minutes. When cooled, a simple powdered sugar icing may be drizzled across the top of each roll.