OELWEIN – Deb Howard, executive director of the Oelwein Area Chamber and Development, presented the program at The Sorority Sisters meeting at the home of Sheila Bryan Monday afternoon.
Howard distributed printouts of 2019 Economic Development Overview, as well as the Chamber Overview, and commented on many projects, which were completed in the past months.
She told of plans for the future and said city officials and representatives are working diligently to keep businesses in town and to recruit new ones.
Howard urged the members to shop locally and support the Oelwein businesses. She answered questions afterward.
Barb Sanders conducted the business session when it was announced that the Nov. 11 meeting would be at the home of Sharon Lorsung.
Secret sister Halloween/fall gifts went to Ellen Howard, Sharon Lorsung, Marlene Kudrna and Sheila Bryan, who also received a gift in recognition of her Oct. 30 birthday. She was serenaded with the birthday song.
The hostesses served refreshments at the close of the afternoon.