And they kept coming!
“We’ll need another table!!”
“What a joy to be back in the Coliseum!”
So many comments and reminiscences — so many individuals coming in.
Thus began one superb evening. I’m referring to the most recent monthly meeting of the Oelwein Area Historical Society. The evening was all about music; and what better place to enjoy it than the Coliseum Ballroom.
A wonderful crowd came to celebrate the Miller family — Floyd, in particular, and his daughter Mary Kay. Smiles, laughter, and memories abounded. There was a table full, and then some, of photos, collectibles, entertainment posters, and much more, to look at.
Standing in front of a wonderful drawing of the Iowa Ramblers band (including Floyd), Mary Kay Miller gave a delightful talk about her dad’s time as an entertainer and her own. She reached back several times touching her dad’s image in the drawing as she spoke.
Following her talk and the drawing for her ever popular “door prizes,” all who wished, adjourned to the corner where the baby grand piano awaited the “magic” in the fingers of Mary Kay to bring it to life. With bits of trivia, and reminiscences interspersing, all present joined in a number of songs, closing out the evening. I, for one, did not want to see the evening come to an end.
Thank you, thank you, thank you, Mary Kay, for this wonderful evening.
If you received one of Mary Kay’s lavender-covered “Singalong Booklets,” be sure to hold on to it. I’m already thinking about another special “music” evening, sometime in the future.
On behalf of the Oelwein Area Historical Society members, than you Coliseum staff for allowing us to utilize this “Music Museum.” My thanks to Larry and Fred Miller and others for help in straightening everything up afterwards. And last but certainly not least, our thanks to all of our many guests.