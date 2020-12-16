Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Bowlers remember area veterans

From left, bowler Theresa Loban presents a check to Vets Park — Jake Blitsch, and VFW Commander Chuck Geilenfeld accepts a check from bowler Karen Gates.

Veteran’s Day and veterans are remembered in many ways by the general public. The Oelwein Bowlers Leagues never forgets.

They turn their annual 50/50 raffle into a patriotic tradition by donating the proceeds of the various daily and nightly leagues’ raffle to local veteran organizations.

Those bowlers congregating at Viper Lanes in Oelwein donated a generous amount of money in a promise never to forget those that sacrificed so much.

Recently, representatives of the VFW and Oelwein Veterans Park were presented with contributions on behalf of veterans, their families and memorials that salute them.

