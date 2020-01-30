The Catholic Daughters from the Court St. Rita #321 are pleased to announce the winners of their education contest. Students from Sacred Heart School and Sacred Heart Religious Education classes could choose from two themes this year —”Blessed are the Peacemakers” Matthew 5:9 or “Living with Others in Harmony.” Categories were art, poetry, essay, computer art, music and photography. Also, students were placed in a division based on their grade in school.
Two judges evaluated entries based on criteria set for each category, not knowing which students submitted which entries. Three places were awarded in each category and division, with the first-place winners, beginning with fourth grade, advancing to state competition.
If an entry is selected to win state, the contestant is eligible for national competition and a $100 grand prize.
List of winners:
All Sacred Heart School students chose the art category.
Fourth Grade
1. DeMarion Grundy
2. James Stewart
3. Karlynne Sandhagen
Fifth Grade
1. Drew Michels
2. Aaron Burkhart
3. Parker Kuennen
Division I (Grades 4 and 5) winner: DeMarion Grundy
Sixth Grade
1. Kaleb Richter
2. Ben Koob
3. Keshaun Williams
Division II (Grades 6,7,8) winner: Kaleb Richter
Third Grade
1. Emma Michels
2. Regina Stewart
3. Jacob Fritz
Third grade is not eligible to compete at the state level. However, all third graders were acknowledged and congratulated for their work. They are Alex Sanchez, Seth Bushaw, Carver Magsamen, Drakesyn Woods, Zoey Lovell, Emma Michels, Regina Stewart, and Jacob Fritz.
Other winners moving on to state are Kendra Rechkemmer in Division II Essay, writing on the theme “Living in Harmony with Others” and Diana Stewart in Division IV Poetry, writing on the theme “Blessed are the Peacemakers” Matthew 5:9.