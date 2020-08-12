The Catholic Daughters of the Americas held a virtual Walk for Love across the United States on Saturday, Aug. 8, to raise money for their national projects and charities.
At 10 a.m. members of Court St. Rita #321 Oelwein gathered in front of Sacred Heart Church to begin their 1.2-mile trek, while CDA members from across the U.S. also started their walks in their respective time zones so that all members were walking at the same time.
Normally, the Walk for Love is held at the CDA National Convention, however, due to COVID-19, the convention was not held. While the convention was cancelled, the needs remain for those whom these projects and charities help. The decision was made to hold a virtual event and open it to all CDA members across the nation.
There are five national projects and 10 charities supported by the CDA. Members were able to make donations to the national project or charity of their choice.
In following pandemic protocol, members wore their masks and practiced social distancing as much as possible. They remarked the virtual Walk for Love was a wonderful way to display the Catholic Daughters' motto: “In Unity and Charity.”