Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, Fayette County will be hosting a “4-H Find Out” Monday, Jan. 25, in the fellowship hall of Zion Lutheran Church located at 402 E. Charles St., in Oelwein from 4-6 p.m. This event is open to youth kindergarten through 12th grade.
Parents are also encouraged to attend to learn about 4-H and what will be offered as this club restarts in Oelwein. Fee to join Fayette County 4-H is $10 per youth. Financial scholarships are also available.
For more information or if you are not able to attend the find out, reach out to Michele Kelly at the Fayette County Extension office by calling 563-425-3331 or email kellymd@iastate.edu.