Oelwein Cool Clovers 4-H Club seeking members

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, Fayette County will be hosting a “4-H Find Out” Monday, Jan. 25, in the fellowship hall of Zion Lutheran Church located at 402 E. Charles St., in Oelwein, from 4-6 p.m. This event is open to youth kindergarten through 12th grade.
Parents are also encouraged to attend to learn about 4-H and what will be offered as this club restarts in Oelwein. Fee to join Fayette County 4-H is $10 per youth. Financial scholarships are also available.
According to Fayette County Youth Coordinator Michele Kelly, “4-H is an organization that is open to youth, kindergarten through 12th grade who reside in town or the rural community. Upon enrolling in 4-H, youth will select from 50-plus different project areas in which they are interested in learning more about throughout the 4-H year. I look forward to working with the caring adults who have committed to serving as the volunteers (club leaders) as we move forward.”
Michele Kelly continued, “I hope youth kindergarten through 12th grade, along with their parents, will take the time to come fill out enrollment forms and visit with myself and the adult volunteers who have committed to serving as leaders to the Oelwein Cool Clovers 4-H Club. For more information or if you are not able to attend the find out, please reach out to me at the Fayette County Extension office by calling 563-425-3331 or email kellymd@iastate.edu.”