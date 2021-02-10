Oelwein Cool Clovers 4-H Club will be meeting at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, in the Zion Lutheran Church basement. It's not too late to join or have any questions answered about 4-H. Contact Michele Kelly at the Fayette County Extension Office by calling 563-425-3331 or emailing kellymd@iastate.edu.
4-H is open to all youth kindergarten through 12th grade. It is a community of 6 million young people across the world who are learning how to live healthy, be leaders, and become engaged in their communities. In the process of making new friends and having fun projects, 4-H’ers learn how to use science and technology to make good decisions for their future and the future of the communities in which they live.