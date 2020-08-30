The Oelwein Dollars for Scholars Tailgate set for Friday, Sept. 4 has been canceled, but persons can still help support the organization.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Oelwein Dollars for Scholars has made the decision to cancel its tailgate for 2020 in the interest of safety for students and the public.
This was a difficult decision as the history of DFS tailgates has been one of fun, connecting with OHS seniors, great support by the public and the start of a year of fundraising for scholarships for this year’s graduates.
Oelwein Dollars for Scholars will still have a presence at the Sept. 4 home opener OHS football game. An empty grill will be there as a reminder that they wish they could have held this event to kick off the year with the community. Donations will be welcomed that night if persons wish to help out the DFS.
Members of the organization thank the community for its great support of this event in the past. Look for and support future fundraisers that can be held safely to continue the mission of helping OHS graduates further their education. Plans are to continue the tailgate tradition next year when it is hoped the pandemic will be over and it can be held safely for all.