Oelwein FFA hosts virtual awards banquet

The Oelwein FFA held a virtual banquet this year, due to restrictions because of the novel coronavirus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic. They used their social media platform to honor all of the FFA seniors, along with special awards, recognitions and scholarships.
Oelwein 2020 seniors who participated in the FFA program both inside and outside of the classroom demonstrated great leadership and responsibility in representing their chapter. It was noted that without their help, the Oelwein FFA program would not have seen the success it has today.
Seniors recognized were Kenny Adams, Jade Alber, Megan Baerg, Jacob Beesecker, Immanuel Carreon, Elizabeth Crow, Olivia Cummings, Adam Deaner, Nick Dittmer, Marissa Dugan, Sojidin Gulmamadov, Luke Hamilton, Cecilia Smith-Hamilton, Brooke Hampton, Moxon Horkheimer, Tyler Hosto, Joe Kalb, Ira Kirkbride, Merek Moeller, James Moses, Josh Nissen, Hunter Penhollow, Hannah Penney, Steven Ralston, Chris Rhoades, Andrew Roete, Dylan Smith, Bailey Steele, Blake Toms, Jackson Vande Vorde, and Chris Walsh, Jr.
One of the main goals of the FFA chapter is to create a desire for all members to attain high scholastic standards. Through FFA, future leaders of agriculture are growing. The following seniors were recognized for achieving a cumulative grade point of 3.5 or more. The have earned the Academic Achievement Award, which is sponsored by The Iowa Farm Bureau Federation, through the Iowa FFA Foundation: Megan Baerg, Olivia Cummings, Adam Deaner, Nick Dittmer and Merek Moeller.
The Iowa FFA Degree is the highest degree an FFA member can earn in Iowa. A sound record-keeping system is important for a successful business and is a learned skill through an SAE that brings in many benefits when done properly and consistently.
The Iowa Degree is awarded to junior and senior members that show this recordkeeping skill. To attain an Iowa Degree, a member must have met minimum involvement requirements in all components of the three-circle model (Classroom, SAE, FFA). It is a huge honor to earn the Iowa FFA Degree.
These Oelwein FFA members are recognized with an Iowa FFA Degree: Adam Deaner, Nick Dittmer, Naomi Gaede, Kennedy Lape, Jacob Michels, Shane Moellers, and Chris Rhoades.
Four Oelwein FFA members became Borlaug Scholars on April 27. Adam Deaner, Nick Dittmer, Naomi Gaede and Abi Patrick shared their research on a country and food security factor within the country during a virtual roundtable, as part of the Iowa Youth Institute. Each has earned a $500 scholarship to Iowa State University’s College of Ag and Life Sciences.
Three students of the chapter were recognized for going above and beyond to receive Proficiency Awards in the SAE projects. Jackson Vande Vorde received a Bronze at State in Diversified Agriculture Production. Elizabeth “Liz” Crow received Bronze at Districts in Poultry Production. Jade Alber received participation at Districts in Fruit Production.
During the Virtual Award ceremonies, which took place from April 27 to May 4, the Oelwein FFA also honored people in the community and school system who have been outstanding supporters of the chapter. They have shown a genuine interest in chapter activities and helped to assure members’ success over many years. The Oelwein FFA Honorary Chapter Award, which is the highest award the chapter can bestow, was presented to Jeanne Baerg, Kim Dittmer and Travis Druvenga for their continued commitment to the Oelwein FFA program.
There are always a number of people who give freely of their time in helping the Oelwein FFA develop programs and leadership skills. From supporting the FFA Greenhouse with hanging baskets purchased for downtown Oelwein, allowing use of the Williams Center for just about every FFA award ceremony or event, and being able to move the chicken coop when it was needed, the Chapter has enjoyed working closely with these individuals and organizations, and is grateful for all the help given to the program.
The chapter’s Distinguished Service Award is presented to Oelwein Chamber and Area Development, Kevin Minton, and the Williams Center for the Arts.
Scholarship presentations mark the final portion of the virtual awards ceremony. On Monday, May 4, the scholarship winners were announced.
Oelwein FFA Alumni Scholarships are based on FFA involvement and their written application. The eight applicants all received different amounts based on their involvement and application: Megan Baerg, $750; Nick Dittmer, $750; Liz Crow, $500; Adam Deaner, $500; Jackson Vande Vorde, $500; Olivia Cummings, $500; Jade Alber, $250; Merek Moeller, $250.
The Larry Recker Scholarship, designated for students pursuing an agriculture-based education, was awarded to six applicants. Each of these seniors will receive $500 through this scholarship, Megan Baerg, Nick Dittmer, Liz Crow, Adam Deaner, Merek Moeller and Jackson Vande Vorde.
Congratulations to all of the Oelwein FFA members on an outstanding year.