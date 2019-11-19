Oelwein American Legion Auxiliary Unit 9 met Monday, Nov. 4 in the Legion Hall, with 11 members in attendance.
All Auxiliary members joined the Legionnaires for the Pledge of Allegiance and Preamble.
Linda Potter gave opening prayer.
The Auxiliary meeting called to order by President Sharon Link. Those answering roll call were, Annette Rubin vice president, Leanna Stamp secretary, Brigid Campbell sergeant-at-arms, Linda Potter chaplain, Lois Pitz corresponding secretary, Debra Wells, Lois Purdy, Annamae Ryan, and Mary Lou Kimball executive board, and member Barb Voshell attended.
Minutes of the October meeting will be available next month.
October Treasurer’s report was distributed and filed for audit.
Debra Wells told the group there are 19 more seniors and 72 members have paid to date. She is working on getting access to the membership website. The Auxiliary approved reimbursing Wells for expenses.
Barb Voshell informed the group she took 25 Fareway gift cards to CBOC (Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Waterloo) to be given to veterans in need.
Poppies have been ordered for next year.
The Auxiliary approved its OCAD membership for 2020.
Members approved sending $50 to the 4th District Veterans Assistance Fund.
The chaplain gave the closing prayer.
The next meeting will be 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2.