Oelwein Legion presents awards to Flag Essay winners

OELWEIN — Commander Rick Kleppe presented awards to Middle School students Melissa Hampton, Grayson Yearous and Landon Rechkemmer, fifth graders in Tammy Stasi’s class. These were the top compositions of the annual American Legion Fifth Grade Flag Essay Contest.
“The purpose of the contest is to develop a deeper knowledge and appreciation for the United States flag on the part of elementary students. Additional objectives include the ability to gain knowledge of flag etiquette and respect for the flag,” Commander Kleppe explained to the winners and their families.
Thirty-seven students wrote what the flag meant to them. Kleppe complimented teacher Tammy Stasi for her dedication and her ability to motivate her class to write some excellent essays.
The winners received certificates and a monetary award consisting of first place to Melissa Hampton - $25, second place Grayson Yearous - $15, and third place, Landon Rechkemmer - $10.
Hampton’s winning entry will now be advanced to the Legion’s Fourth District, to compete with fifth grade students of other Legion Posts in northeast Iowa. These essays can also advance to state and national Legion levels of competition.