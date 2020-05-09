OELWEIN – Summer is coming, which means that it’s almost time for another Summer Reading Program at the library. This year’s program travels to the realm of fables and fairy tales with the theme “Imagine Your Story.”
This year the program will run differently than in years past. This year, participants will be able to pick up a craft kit from the library to complete at home. There will be one kit for each of the four weeks of the program, based on the age of the participant.
The kits for kids will be popsicle stick catapults, fairy gardens, a stuff-your-own animal, and toilet paper tube dragons.
For teens, the kits will be popsicle stick catapults, fairy gardens, CD scratch art, and origami bookmarks.
The adult kits will be fairy gardens, tissue paper stained glass windows, origami bookmarks, and chainmaille bracelets. Supplies to complete the project will be in each kit.
Participants can request weekly kits when you register for the program.
Registration will be through an online form, found at https://tinyurl.com/oelpl2020 or on our website or Facebook page. If you can’t register online, call us at 319-283-1515 and we’ll register you over the phone.
Reading this year will be tracked online through the Reader Zone app.
“It’s easy!” says Youth Services and Outreach Librarian Katie Schuelke. “Just download the Reader Zone app or visit app.readerzone.com, create an account, and search for our reading program using the code 1e392. You will earn a badge for every week that you meet the goal of reading 140 minutes in a week.”
Parents and children can share one account, and parents can log minutes for their children. Prizes will include stuffed unicorns, books, cast iron banks, and t-shirts and will be drawn from a list of all participants.
Registration begins on Friday, May 15. The first 50 people to register will receive a free popsicle from Casey’s.