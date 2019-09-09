The Oelwein Public Library is starting a “Fix-It Clinic” and is looking for volunteers.
If you are a tinkerer and possess fix-it skills, perhaps help your neighbors troubleshoot and fix their broken things, the Oelwein library is looking for you.
Librarian Katie Harris reports she and staff are looking for volunteer coaches with knowledge and skills in repairing the following items: clothing (sewing, altering, mending), small appliances, jewelry, and wooden items.
The Fix-It Clinic is an all-ages, do-it-together activity where people bring their broken household things and learn how to assess, disassemble and repair them instead of sending them to the landfill. The first clinic is scheduled for October.
If you are interested in volunteering, contact Katie H. at 319-283-1515 or charris@oelwein.lib.ia.us.