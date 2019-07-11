Oelwein Lions met on July 8 for installation of new officers for 2019-2020. Immediate Past District Governor Doug Welton from New Hampton did the honor of installation. The executive board is led by President Duane Olsen, Katy Solsma, Deb Kellogg-Glew, Brad Bunce and Anita Mars. Additional members of the board are Doug McFarlane, Kelly Frisch, Miron Walker, Rich Witt, Dan Pelc and Bob Miehe.
The first business for the new year will be the annual pie, cookie, soup fundraiser, which is going on from July 8 to Aug. 7, with pick up on Aug. 17 at Grace United Methodist Church.
The Lions community garden is flourishing with produce ready in the next couple of weeks. Many pumpkins were planted with Halloween in mind for the area youth.
The Lions will be ready for the Kidsight program when school starts, which is a free eye evaluation by the University of Iowa Department of Ophthalmology. Lions take the picture of the children’s eyes from 6 months through kindergarten, this program fulfills the requirement for the Iowa Department of Health. The Iowa Lions conduct this program all 10 days of the Iowa State Fair. The Oelwein Lions will take their turn at the State Fair on Aug. 12.
Lions SERVE. If you are interested in serving your community and world, please contact any of the above mentioned Lions. Oelwein Lions thank the community for your 80 years of support.