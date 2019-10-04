Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein Masonic Lodge 374 will host a pancake brunch Sunday, Oct. 13, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Unlimited pancakes will be served with sausage, juice, milk and coffee. Tickets are $7 with free breakfasts for children ages 5 and younger.

Proceeds from the brunch go toward the annual Masonic Scholarships for graduating area seniors.

The Oelwein Masonic Lodge is located at 113 N. Frederick Ave., just north of Grace United Methodist Church. Everyone is welcome to the brunch.

