...Slippery Travel This Morning...
.Light to moderate snow will continue to fall through this
morning and then taper off to flurries this afternoon. Additional
snow fall up to 1 inch this morning. Total snowfall will range
from 1 to 5 inches. The highest totals will be found in Clayton
and Fayette counties in northeast Iowa and Grant County in
southwest Wisconsin.
Motorists should anticipate slippery to hazardous travel due to
snow covered roads. Take it slow and exercise caution.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 1 inch.
Total snowfall of 3 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...Clayton and Fayette Counties.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
