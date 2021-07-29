Oelwein mealsite holds first birthday party since COVID-19 shutdown

The Oelwein Senior Dining Center, commonly known as the mealsite, has reopened after a 16-month shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Members held their first birthday party on Friday, July 23, celebrating the 84th birthday that day of Verna Kerns. Verna is known for helping with parties and celebrations at the mealsite, telling funny jokes and stories. She provided ice cream for Friday’s occasion, and bingo was played.
Mealsite participants are slowly getting back “in the swing of things” and hope more seniors join in the social and meal times that the center provides for them. They are also grateful for all of the help from Jason of the Oelwein Fire Department.
The mealsite is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; coffee and cards in the morning, and lunch at 11:30 a.m. Bingo is played after the meal. Meals will begin being served Monday, Aug. 2. Reservations should be called in by 9:30 a.m. the day before to Edith Biddinger, 319-283-5373. The menu was published in the Thursday, July 22 edition of the Oelwein Daily Register.