The Oelwein Senior Dining Center (mealsite) held a Halloween party Oct. 24, to celebrate the upcoming holiday. A costume contest was held with Mary Kay Miller, Caroline Bruehahn, Verna Kerns and Virginia Roete participating.
There was also a guessing contest on the weight of a pumpkin and how many pieces of candy corn were in a jar. Everyone had a lot of fun.
On Friday, Nov. 1, mealsite members celebrated the 98th birthday of Dr. Darwin Jack, who’s birth date was Saturday, Nov. 2. He was crowned “king” for the day and a beautiful cake made by Rose Kalb was presented. It was a great special time with friends.
On Monday, Nov. 11, the mealsite will purchase the meals for all the veterans that come in for lunch. The meal will be beef spaghetti casserole, Italian vegetable blend, and peach crisp. All veterans are welcome and are asked to sign up by calling 283-5180.
Reservations are being taken for the Thanksgiving dinner to be held Thursday, Nov. 21 at 11:30 a.m. Call in to reserve your meal by Tuesday, Nov. 19. The menu includes turkey, potatoes, dressing, green beans and pumpkin crumble.
All area seniors age 60 and older are invited to join others at the Oelwein Senior Dining Center for meals each weekday at 11:30 a.m. They ask that reservations for the daily meals be made the day prior, by calling 283-5180.