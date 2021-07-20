The Oelwein Senior Dining Center is now open three days each week, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There will be no meals served for the month of July, but patrons are welcome to come in for coffee and fellowship.
Starting in August, meals must be reserved the day before by 9:30 a.m. Monday meals must be reserved Friday. Anyone that would like a meal should call 319-283-5373 and leave your name, phone number and the day you wish to have your meal reserved. Contributions are accepted according to one’s ability to pay.
Here is the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging menu for August and September.
AUGUST
Monday, Aug. 2 – Tater tot casserole, whole kernel corn, Brussels sprouts, sugar cookie, milk, margarine
Wednesday, Aug. 4 – Baked meatballs, Peking sauce, brown rice, Japanese vegetable blend, fresh seasonal fruit, milk, margarine
Friday, Aug. 6 – BBQ rib patty, hamburger bun, oven roasted potatoes, coleslaw, peach cranberry crisp, milk
Monday, Aug. 9 – BBQ chicken, macaroni & cheese, green peas, fresh seasonal fruit, milk
Wednesday, Aug. 11 – Roast beef w/gravy, whipped potatoes, carrots, wheat roll, birthday cake, milk
Friday, Aug. 13 – Hamburger on a bun, lettuce/tomato/onion, tater gems, baked beans, applesauce, milk, ketchup and mustard
Monday, Aug. 16 – Lasagna casserole, carrots, cauliflower, blondie bar, milk, margarine
Wednesday, Aug. 18 – Sloppy Joe on a bun, roasted sweet potatoes, California vegetable blend, pineapple tidbits, milk
Friday, Aug. 20 – Cheese omelet, tater gems, cinnamon roll, fresh banana, milk
Monday, Aug. 23 – Salisbury beef w/gravy, whipped potatoes, mixed vegetables, brownie, milk
Wednesday, Aug. 25 — Polish sausage, sauerkraut, green peas, hot dog bun, Mandarin oranges, Milk
Friday, Aug. 27 — Shawarma chicken, baked sweet potato, green beans, multi-grain bread, fresh seasonal fruit, milk, margarine
Monday, Aug. 30 – Homey mustard chicken, macaroni & cheese, green peas, multi-grain bread, Mandarin oranges, milk, margarine
SEPTEMBER
Wednesday, Sept. 1 — Tater tot casserole, whole kernel corn, Brussels sprouts, sugar cookie, milk, margarine
Friday, Sept. 3 – Glazed ham, au gratin potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, dinner roll, strawberry gelatin salad, milk
Monday, Sept. 6 – Closed for Labor Day holiday
Wednesday, Sept. 8 – Taco meat, lettuce & tomato, Mexican rice, mixed beans, flour tortilla, fresh orange, milk, taco sauce
Friday, Sept. 10 – Homemade meatloaf, tomato gravy, baked potato, Brussels sprouts & corn, Mandarin oranges, milk, margarine, sour cream
Monday, Sept. 13 — BBQ chicken, macaroni & cheese, green peas, fresh seasonal fruit, milk
Wednesday, Sept. 15 – Grilled pork w/gravy, whipped potatoes, mixed vegetables, gelatin, milk, margarine
Friday, Sept. 17 – Sliced turkey breast, Swiss cheese, wheat bread (2), lettuce & tomato, beet salad, chocolate chip cookie, chocolate milk
Monday, Sept. 20 — Cheese omelet, tater gems, cinnamon roll, fresh banana, milk
Wednesday, Sept. 22 — Sloppy Joe on a bun, roasted sweet potatoes, California vegetable blend, pineapple tidbits, milk
Friday, Sept. 24 — Lasagna casserole, carrots, cauliflower, blondie bar, milk, margarine
Monday, Sept. 27 — Polish sausage, sauerkraut, green peas, hot dog bun, Mandarin oranges, Milk
Wednesday, Sept. 29 – Glazed ham, cheesy whipped potatoes, Lima beans, wheat bread, diced peaches, chocolate milk
Friday, Oct. 1 — Tuna salad, broccoli cheese soup, multi-grain bread, pineapple w/cottage cheese, milk