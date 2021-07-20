Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Oelwein Senior Dining Center is now open three days each week, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be no meals served for the month of July, but patrons are welcome to come in for coffee and fellowship.

Starting in August, meals must be reserved the day before by 9:30 a.m. Monday meals must be reserved Friday. Anyone that would like a meal should call 319-283-5373 and leave your name, phone number and the day you wish to have your meal reserved. Contributions are accepted according to one’s ability to pay.

Here is the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging menu for August and September.

AUGUST

Monday, Aug. 2 – Tater tot casserole, whole kernel corn, Brussels sprouts, sugar cookie, milk, margarine

Wednesday, Aug. 4 – Baked meatballs, Peking sauce, brown rice, Japanese vegetable blend, fresh seasonal fruit, milk, margarine

Friday, Aug. 6 – BBQ rib patty, hamburger bun, oven roasted potatoes, coleslaw, peach cranberry crisp, milk

Monday, Aug. 9 – BBQ chicken, macaroni & cheese, green peas, fresh seasonal fruit, milk

Wednesday, Aug. 11 – Roast beef w/gravy, whipped potatoes, carrots, wheat roll, birthday cake, milk

Friday, Aug. 13 – Hamburger on a bun, lettuce/tomato/onion, tater gems, baked beans, applesauce, milk, ketchup and mustard

Monday, Aug. 16 – Lasagna casserole, carrots, cauliflower, blondie bar, milk, margarine

Wednesday, Aug. 18 – Sloppy Joe on a bun, roasted sweet potatoes, California vegetable blend, pineapple tidbits, milk

Friday, Aug. 20 – Cheese omelet, tater gems, cinnamon roll, fresh banana, milk

Monday, Aug. 23 – Salisbury beef w/gravy, whipped potatoes, mixed vegetables, brownie, milk

Wednesday, Aug. 25 — Polish sausage, sauerkraut, green peas, hot dog bun, Mandarin oranges, Milk

Friday, Aug. 27 — Shawarma chicken, baked sweet potato, green beans, multi-grain bread, fresh seasonal fruit, milk, margarine

Monday, Aug. 30 – Homey mustard chicken, macaroni & cheese, green peas, multi-grain bread, Mandarin oranges, milk, margarine

SEPTEMBER

Wednesday, Sept. 1 — Tater tot casserole, whole kernel corn, Brussels sprouts, sugar cookie, milk, margarine

Friday, Sept. 3 – Glazed ham, au gratin potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, dinner roll, strawberry gelatin salad, milk

Monday, Sept. 6 – Closed for Labor Day holiday

Wednesday, Sept. 8 – Taco meat, lettuce & tomato, Mexican rice, mixed beans, flour tortilla, fresh orange, milk, taco sauce

Friday, Sept. 10 – Homemade meatloaf, tomato gravy, baked potato, Brussels sprouts & corn, Mandarin oranges, milk, margarine, sour cream

Monday, Sept. 13 — BBQ chicken, macaroni & cheese, green peas, fresh seasonal fruit, milk

Wednesday, Sept. 15 – Grilled pork w/gravy, whipped potatoes, mixed vegetables, gelatin, milk, margarine

Friday, Sept. 17 – Sliced turkey breast, Swiss cheese, wheat bread (2), lettuce & tomato, beet salad, chocolate chip cookie, chocolate milk

Monday, Sept. 20 — Cheese omelet, tater gems, cinnamon roll, fresh banana, milk

Wednesday, Sept. 22 — Sloppy Joe on a bun, roasted sweet potatoes, California vegetable blend, pineapple tidbits, milk

Friday, Sept. 24 — Lasagna casserole, carrots, cauliflower, blondie bar, milk, margarine

Monday, Sept. 27 — Polish sausage, sauerkraut, green peas, hot dog bun, Mandarin oranges, Milk

Wednesday, Sept. 29 – Glazed ham, cheesy whipped potatoes, Lima beans, wheat bread, diced peaches, chocolate milk

Friday, Oct. 1 — Tuna salad, broccoli cheese soup, multi-grain bread, pineapple w/cottage cheese, milk

