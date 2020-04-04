The Oelwein Middle School would like to recognize the following students as they have been recognized as Husky PRIDE Award recipients for the third quarter. The Husky PRIDE award is received by eight students each quarter for representing PRIDE in school.
The PRIDE acronym stands for Positive, Responsible, Integrity, Discipline, and Excellence. The following students have been recognized by the OMS staff as showing these values and going above and beyond.
Representing fifth grade PRIDE are Ava Rechkemmer and Marley Fink. Sixth grade PRIDE recipients are Elzsie Fauser and Trevor Beatty. Seventh grade PRIDE students are Landyn Yearous and Jenna Helmuth. Representing eighth grade PRIDE are Dylan Ritter and Alison Steggall.