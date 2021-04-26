OCAD Executive Director Deb Howard gave a program and tour of the reopened OCAD office, to 12 members of Oelwein Chapter CL P.E.O. Monday, April 19. It was great to see how a building with a long history for Oelwein is still able to be used for a great purpose.
OCAD stands for Oelwein Chamber and Area Development here in the Oelwein community. OCAD is a non-profit organization working with both public and/or private partnerships for individuals, organizations, businesses and the City of Oelwein.
Deb Howard shared the return of 2021 Oelwein Events. They have something planned for almost every month of the year. It will be great for everyone to be able to attend the June 4, 5, 6 Oelwein Celebration, and Party in the Park, June 10, July 8, August 12 and September 9. New for the 2021 events because of COVID-19, will be following social distancing guidelines, no kids’ activities, but food vendors will be available.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions it was very important for OCAD to assist with much needed PPP loans. The Small Business Administration is just about to open up applications for a new program offering grants to “live venue” businesses that were forced to shut down due to the pandemic. There is also now a Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) which provides grants to restaurants that meet the guidelines.
All-in-all, Deb Howard and Carolyn Spence, OCAD office manager, work with many businesses and individuals, answering phone calls, directing potential businesses and individuals in finding welcoming locations in our community for growth. There is a lot of behind the scenes work that is done through the 13 member OCAD Board and five ex-officio members. OCAD’s website features a calendar with events and other information about the Oelwein area.
February of 2020 was when OCAD moved into its new greatly renovated office. On March 18, 2020 all the business came to a halt with the shutdown because of the pandemic. But the wheels were still turning for the OCAD office from their homes. And just recently the first Clapper Award was presented, and the Oelwein Ambassadors have returned to visiting businesses for special recognitions.
After having the tour of the OCAD office, each P.E.O. member was proud to be a resident of our Oelwein community and are thankful for the hardworking individuals and groups that promote our community.