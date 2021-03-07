OELWEIN — P.E.O. Chapter CL met at 7 p.m. Monday, March 1 in First Baptist Church. President Diane King called the meeting to order, with 12 members present.
Irene Stocks, chaplain pro tem, led devotions, reading Ecclesiastics, 3:1-8. Secretary and treasurer reports were given.
Project reports were shared by Christina Holland on the Education Loan Fund, Donna Doty on the International Peace Scholarship Fund, and Gail Treat, the Cottey College Report. Diane King read submitted reports from Elaine VandeVorde, Continuing Education Program, Cindy Schrader, P.E.O. Scholar Fund, and Mary Jellings, Star Scholarship. All P.E.O. projects provide support to women seeking higher education.
In new business, Gail Treat presented the gavel pin to President King. Sue Johnson expressed a vote of gratitude from the chapter for all the work that Diane has done. Janet Hofmeyer reported the need to find a new local bank and vote was in favor of Community Bank of Oelwein. President King read proposed amendments that will be discussed at the upcoming virtual convention.
Officers for the 2021-22 year were elected and installed by Installing Officer Sue Johnson, as follows, President Diane King, Recording Secretary Irene Stocks, Corresponding Secretary Karla Grennan, Treasurer Janet Hofmeyer, Go-Guards Carol Piper and Jean Baldwin, Co-Chaplains Linda Jensen and Shari Miller, and Convention delegate Karen Bouska/Karla Grennan.
The meeting closed with the P.E.O. Benediction.
Following the business meeting, Mary Fick and Jean Baldwin led a memorial service for sisters Carolyn Stammeyer and Jane Saur, gone before to life eternal. A time of remembrance followed for the two P.E.O. sisters.
The next P.E.O. Chapter CL meeting will be 7 p.m. Monday, April 5, at Grace United Methodist Church.