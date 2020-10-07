Oelwein P.E.O., Chapter CL met at the Grace United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5. Before the business meeting, a very interesting program was presented by East Penn Manufacturing Site Manager Bob Bouska and Plant Engineer Jo Bouska. Bob explained how the East Penn Company began and the growth through the years.
He worked for East Penn in Jesup before the company outgrew their facility and moved to the former Donaldson building in Oelwein, then employing 85 workers. The new East Penn Manufacturing building in Oelwein opened in January 2018, and currently employs 350 people.
It is a finishing plant and distribution site housing a total of 345,00 square feet. There is a wastewater treatment center that regularly takes samples to prevent pollution. The 1,000 square feet distribution part performs labeling and packaging with 10,000 pallets in position.
The company is vertically integrated to have more control over the environment, quality, cost and production standards. Bob shared how batteries are made and stated that they ship about 7 million batteries a year. These types are for railroads, solar plants, the military, cell phone towers, golf carts, mining industry, forklifts, farm and commercial businesses, power sports, and even wheelchairs.
Plant engineer Joe Bouska shared information during the program and answered questions following the powerpoint presentation.
Because East Penn is a finishing plant, the private label DECA name brand of battery is produced to be sold for businesses such as NAPA, Blaine’s Farm and Fleet, Mills, and Arnold Motor. Both Bob and Joe noted that East Penn is growing very fast and the industry so proud to be a part of the Oelwein community.
The business meeting was opened by President Diane King. She welcomed 14 members with a special greeting noting the nearly seven months of shutdown because of COVID-19. Wearing masks and social distancing guidelines were observed. After the March meeting’s minutes were shared, Chaplain Beth Kerr gave the devotional reading from Psalms 93.
New program booklets for 2020-2021 were distributed. A big thank you was given to Irene Stocks for printing them and to the Program committee for their planning.
The ceremony of installation was conducted by Irene Stocks for officers Diane King, President, and Karla Grennan, Corresponding Secretary. Following the meeting, everyone shared about their families and how they spent the last 7 months during the pandemic.
The next meeting of Chapter CL, P.E.O., will be held at Farmer’s Daughter Quilt Shop on Monday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. The program is entitled “Love in Every Stitch.”