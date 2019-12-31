On Dec. 20, members of the Oelwein Police Department and the Oelwein Husky Football team gathered together to assemble and deliver 15 food baskets to local families in need. This is the second year for this project.
Funds for the food items were personally donated by staff members of the Oelwein Police Department.
"We appreciate the members of the Oelwein Husky Football team giving back to their community by helping our staff assemble the baskets and joining us in the delivery of those baskets," said Chief Jeremy Logan. "In addition, the great staff at Northeast Iowa Community Action were awesome in assisting us with arranging the locations and time for the deliveries."
The Oelwein Police Department conducts the food basket project as a part of the "ONE" Program where it is believed that One Action, One Effort, One Gesture, One Community, One Team, or One Person can make a difference.