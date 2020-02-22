OELWEIN — The 2020 membership drive is underway. Previous and new members are invited to join.
To date, most previous members have rejoined. If you are not sure you have paid your 2020 dues, please contact Barb at 283-5785 or Janet at 283-0147. If you are not a member, consider joining Friends of MercyOne Oelwein. Yearly dues are $10.
Friends of MercyOne support the hospital in a variety of ways, by helping the cafeteria and at clinics, joining in the activities at MercyOne Senior Care, and through fundraisers.
Staffing the MercyOne Oelwein gift shop is a fun volunteer effort of the members of Friends. The gift shop is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Member or not, drop by the gift shop and see the variety of items that are available. It’s ready for St Patrick’s Day and for spring.