The Oelwein classes of 1971 Oelwein Community High School and Sacred Heart will be celebrating their 50th class reunion on Friday, Aug. 6 and Saturday, Aug. 7. Tom Langenfeld is the official organizer for the reunion, telangenfeld@gmail.com.
Activities will begin with a pizza party and informal get together, around 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, in Platt Park. Pizza will be delivered at approximately 6:30. Persons should bring your own beverage. Anyone wanting to help make sure the park is party ready and cleaned up for this event, can reach out to Tom at his email above. Tom plans to be at the park around 4:30 Friday to check things out.
Saturday activities include a school volunteer project beginning at 9 a.m. This will be a volunteer service project to clean and beautify the front of the Oelwein High School. The school recently had new windows put in and the superintendent would like to improve the appearance of the grounds. He would like us to mulch the front area, trim bushes, do some raking and possibly power wash the building below the windows. He said the school will provide someone to supervise and provide all the needed tools. Interested classmates just need to bring a good pair of work gloves and sturdy shoes. Contact Tom at his email address if you have any questions.
Work will begin at 9 and go until around 2 p.m. (but you are free to leave whenever). Volunteers will meet between the school administration building and the high school. Cold bottled water will be available for all volunteers.
Golf Outing: If persons prefer to spend Saturday golfing, they will need to go to Independence or Fayette. Oelwein’s Hickory Grove is having a tournament all day Saturday and will be closed to the public. Persons need to arrange their own groups and tee times.
A private Facebook group has been set up to help class members communicate and share photos during the reunion weekend. Email corcoransue88@yahoo.com to request membership.
Donna Saathoff is heading up the committee to decorate the American Legion for Saturday’s dinner. Those who wish to help can meet at the Legion Hall Saturday at 3 p.m. Bring your favorite photos of classmates to share on her picture board.
Saturday evening classmates will have a dinner and a program at the American Legion Hall. Currently, more than 100 people are attending. Happy hour will start at 5 p.m. The buffet-style dinner will begin at 7 with a choice of two meats (chicken or roast beef). A special program to commemorate the 50-year reunion starts around 8.