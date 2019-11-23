OELWEIN — The Oelwein High and Sacred Heart classes of 1969 held their 50th reunion Oct. 4-6. The event was held at Mon’s Fire Pit. Music was provided for the Friday banquet by Patchy Fog. Memory tables were set up for both schools featuring old photos, yearbooks and memorabilia.
The banquet was attended by nearly 150 people. Classmates in attendance came from Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, Texas, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.
Larry Woods and Steve Masters served as Masters of Ceremony for the evening. Pastor Arnette Jesse Pint, classmate, gave the memorial, which recognized 51 of our deceased classmates. A buffet dinner was served.
Saturday’s events included a “Tailgate” lunch at Mona’s followed by an early evening with hors d’oeuvres and cocktails. The class was recognized at the Fleetwood Mac tribute concert at the Williams Center, arranged by Doug McFarlane that evening.
A Sunday morning brunch, at Mona’s concluded the reunion. Fifty years changes outward appearances, but the predominant felling was one of love and shared memories. Anyone with changes to their addresses, emails, phones, etc., is asked to contact Joann Mazziotti Gray, 319-329-4257 or joann.gray94@gmail.com.