The Oelwein High School class of 1959 celebrated their 60th reunion Friday and Saturday, Aug. 23 and 24.
Friday night they gathered at the Margaret Damge farm for an evening of old friends and good food, with lots of conversation and catching up. Sixteen classmates and some spouses were there,
On Saturday night, all gathered at Mona’s Firepit Pub & Grill for more good food and conversation, with 31 classmates and spouses attending. Phillip Doughty was emcee.
Class members decided not to wait another five years to see each other. They will meet again in 2020 on the third weekend in August for an informal get together. Persons may contact Wallace Rundle, 319-283-8089 for more information.