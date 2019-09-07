Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

OHS class of 1959 60th reunion

Classmates from Oelwein High School class of 1959 at the 60th class reunion in front from left, Twila Moss Schrodemier, Joann Waespe Loynachan, Carol Hanson Wilkinson, Corinne Wood Reyerson. Row 2: Kathryn Ehler Ratliff, Donis Proctor Frisch, Denise Borland Damon, Carmen Molinsky Corbett, Linda Butler Jensen. Row 3: Tom Dawson, Terry Barr, Diane Borland Crow, Ruth Zubrod Potwin. Row 4: Richard Muchmore, Wanda Lentz Heitz, Wilda Lincoln Ingamells, Janice Lagerstrom Kappes. Row 5: Ron Betts, Dale Erickson, Wallace Rundle, Berne Ketchum, Jon Eikenberry, Larry Miller, Ronald Inman, Robert Kauten, Donald Beier. In back: Tom Kappes, Merle Stone, Keith Jarchow, Dick McBride, Philip Doughty.

 Courtesy photo

The Oelwein High School class of 1959 celebrated their 60th reunion Friday and Saturday, Aug. 23 and 24.

Friday night they gathered at the Margaret Damge farm for an evening of old friends and good food, with lots of conversation and catching up. Sixteen classmates and some spouses were there,

On Saturday night, all gathered at Mona’s Firepit Pub & Grill for more good food and conversation, with 31 classmates and spouses attending. Phillip Doughty was emcee.

Class members decided not to wait another five years to see each other. They will meet again in 2020 on the third weekend in August for an informal get together. Persons may contact Wallace Rundle, 319-283-8089 for more information.

Tags