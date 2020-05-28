PELLA – Olivia Walker of Brandon, was one of 207 Central College students who graduated with bachelor’s degrees in May 2020. Walker received a bachelor’s degree in sociology.
Central College of Pella, is a private, four-year liberal arts college. Central is known for its academic rigor, leadership and character development, global experiential learning, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and sustainability education, athletics and service. For more information about Central College: www.central.edu.