OELWEIN — An open house to celebrate Anne Strawn’s 90th birthday will be held on Sunday, June 6, from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Oelwein City Park. The event, hosted by Anne’s family, will take place in the large Railroad Shelter in the south section of the park.
Anne’s family includes her daughter, Pam Strawn Ohrt, son-in-law Duane Ohrt, granddaughters, Jennifer Anderson, Jessica Swaab, Jonnika (Gary) Kubert, Jolissa (Rick) Corbett, and Jorianne (Chad) Rechkemmer. She has 13 great-grandchildren, Carter, Eisley, and Caden Anderson; Addison, Gracyn, Gavin, and Gage Swaab; Elias, Nolan, and Treyton Kubert; and Oliver, Arlo Jeanne, and Lincoln Corbett.
Anne was born June 6, 1941 in Oelwein, the daughter of James and Rosina (Rizzuti) Russo. She married Dale Strawn in 1951. Dale passed away in 1983. A son, Dan, passed away in 1975. Anne is a lifelong Oelwein resident.
All friends and relatives are invited to stop by and wish Anne a happy birthday. Due to COVID guidelines, guests are asked to wear a mask. Drive-by greetings are also welcome.
Cards may be sent to Anne at 1207 W. Charles St. in Oelwein.