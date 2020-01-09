Open house to celebrate Pleis’ 70th anniversary

FAYETTE — John and Clara Pleis will be honored with an open house to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Jan. 19, at Maple Crest Manor in Fayette. Their family will host the event from 2-4 p.m.
John and Clara were married Jan. 15, 1950 at St. John’s Lutheran Church parsonage in Arlington. They are lifelong area farmers. Their family includes three children, Jim and Lillian Novak, Shirley and Jim Thompson, and Jane and Dick Wells, along with 4 grandchildren (one deceased), and 5 great-granddaughters.
Everyone is invited to share in this milestone celebration. Cards are also welcome and can be sent to the couple at PO Box 667, Fayette, IA 52142.