Open house to celebrate Teem’s 60th anniversary

Harold and Lavonne (Klammer) Teem are celebrating 60 years of marriage with a special open house Saturday, June 12 at the Fairbank American Legion, 1-4 p.m.
The couple met in the Air Force in 1960, and married June 3, 1961 in Tacoma, Washington. They first moved to Franklin, North Carolina, where Harold grew up, after their discharge from the service. They then came to Iowa with Lavonne’s parents. Harold and Lavonne have lived in between Fairbank and Dunkerton for the last 55 years, where they raised five children.
Their family now includes children Chris (Sandy), Brandon (Karla), Tiffaney (Shane), Courtney, Josh (Ashley), grandchildren Zach (Kaitlyn), Tanner, Colten, Logan, Lariaunna, Garren, Liam, Larson, Karlee and Gracie, and great-grandchild Sutton.
Family, friends and neighbors are warmly invited to share in this celebration next Saturday.