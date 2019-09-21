Open house to honor Laura Heilmann-Ott for 90th birthday

FAIRBANK — Laura Heilmann-Ott will be honored for her 90th birthday with an open house Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Fairbank American Legion. Her son and grandchildren will host the celebration from 1-4 p.m.
Laura Gallup was born Oct. 14, 1929 to Ross and Pearl Gallup and graduated from Fairbank High School. She and the late Bob Heilmann married June 18, 1950. They raised two children, Rob Heilmann and the late Dawn Zaruba, and had 3 grandchildren, Jeremy, Elizabeth and Brock Zaruba and 3 great-grandchildren. Laura later married Dwayne Ott in 2004 and the family grew to include 2 stepchildren, Dennis Ott and Donna Brown, and 4 step-grandchildren.
Laura stays very active in the community, sharing her gift of music at area nursing homes, and is well known for performing hat shows from her collection of hats, for area groups for many years. Many may also remember Laura as an Avon representative for more than 25 years.
Everyone is invited to attend the open house for Laura, share a laugh, a memory, maybe a song, and enjoy some refreshments.