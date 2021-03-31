ELKADER — The Opera House Players at the Elkader Opera House are proud to (finally) present their production of “4 Weddings and an Elvis” by Nancy Frick.
This hilarious production follows the crazy events in a Las Vegas Chapel.
Show dates will be April 9, 10, 16, 17, at 7:30 p.m., April 11 and 18, at 2 p.m. There are also two options for live streaming on Friday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 18 at 2 p.m. Livestream passes of $20 are available. Check the website: www.operahouseplayers.com for details and to purchase a pass.
The Opera House Players announce tryouts for their fall production of MATILDA! Tryouts are scheduled on the Opera House stage in Elkader for Monday and Tuesday, May 17 and 18 at 6:30 p.m.
Other upcoming events include, Mitchell Hall & The Tennessee Trio present a Johnny Cash Tribute at 7 p.m. Friday, April 23. Tickets are $15 in advance and can be purchased on the website.
Joseph Hall is back in the building with ELVIS Rock & Remember at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 15. These tickets are available on the website.