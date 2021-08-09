The Sunday, Aug. 8 meeting of the Oelwein Celebration Renewed Inc. was held at the Oelwein Plaza at 5 p.m. The agenda was approved, and introductions were made. Those attending were Kimberly Pont, Anthony Ricchio, Mike Perez, Matt Nelson, Collin Ricchio, Eric Stanek, Shawn Ster, Barbara Rundle, and Wallace Rundle. Deb and Dennis Ameling were not able to be present.
Officers were voted on and approved. Kimberly Pont, president, Anthony Ricchio, vice president, Deb Ameling, treasurer, and Barbara Rundle, secretary. Discussion was then held on the upcoming event which will be June 3, 4, 5, 2022.
Discussion was also held on what would be happening that weekend and who would be in charge of doing things, such as parade, vendors, volunteer organizing, kids games, duck races, 3X Wrestling, beverage tent, stage entertainment, bean bag tournament, fundraising, and fireworks.
Many volunteers are needed to get the job done, so the committee is hopeful that this will be something many will want to help with. Oelwein Celebration Renewed Inc. meetings are held on the second Sunday of each month, 5 p.m. at the Plaza. Please come to the meeting if you have any ideas and or want to help make the city’s event a success.
We thank you for all you have done in the past. If you would like to make a donation to next year’s celebration, please send to Oelwein Celebration Renewed Inc., PO Box 44, Oelwein, Iowa 50662. We are a 501©3 organization so your gift would be tax deductible.