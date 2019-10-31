MAYNARD — West Central Senior Citizens met Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Maynard Community Hall, with 15 attending. President Steve Kaune led the Pledge of Allegiance, and minutes from the previous meeting were read and approved.
It was announced the annual musical program and Thanksgiving dinner with West Central students will be Tuesday, Nov. 12, at noon.
During the afternoon, 500 was played with Orville Niemeyer and Steve Kaune garnering the top card scores. Maxine Draker was hostess. Next week’s hosts will be Kathryn and Lowell Cannell.
The West Central Senior Citizens invite area seniors who enjoy playing 500 to come and join them at noon each Tuesday, April through mid-December.