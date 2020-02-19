Osborne’s first Older, Wiser, Livelier, Souls program of the season will be held on Thursday, March 19, at 11 a.m. This year’s theme is “O.W.L.S. Favorites.”
Programs this year will take inspiration from past favorites to offer participants a wide variety of topics and trips. The first program will be “Osborne’s Early Days” and will be held at the Osborne Conservation Center.
The program will include a luncheon after the program. Make sure to dress for the weather if you would like to hike after lunch.
Those attending may bring your own lunch or call to order a box lunch. Persons can make reservations by calling (563) 245-1516 or visit the Osborne Nature Center, located on Highway 13, 9.5 miles north of Strawberry Point.