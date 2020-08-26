CLAYTON CO — The second full weekend of October will be a little different this year at Osborne Park Pioneer Village. Unfortunately, the 46th Annual Heritage Days will be postponed to October 2021. However, Clayton County Conservation will be hosting the Osborne Open-air Market outside on the Pioneer Village lawn.
Exhibitors will have a variety of products and goods for visitors to browse and buy out in the open, following all CDC guidelines.
The Open-air Market hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 and Sunday, Oct. 11.
Anyone interested in being an exhibitor may contact Clayton County Conservation by email cccb@claytoncountyia.gov or phone 563-245-1516.
The Osborne Park is located 10 miles north of Strawberry Point on Highway 13, or five miles south of Elkader. For more information visit www.claytoncountyconservation.org.