WAVERLY — Wartburg College’s Opera Workshop and Wartburg Players will offer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro” on March 13 and 14.
Danae Taylor, of Ossian, will play Marcellina in the production.
The comic opera, directed by Brian Pfaltzgraff, associate professor of music, will begin at 7:30 p.m. both nights in McCaskey Lyceum in Saemann Student Center. Admission is $15 for the community and free for Wartburg students with an ID.
In “Figaro,” set in Europe during the 1950s, servants Figaro and Susanna are about to be married, but their employer, Count Almaviva, wishes to keep the nuptials from happening so he can have Susanna for himself. The servants partner with the Countess, who wishes to retain her husband’s attention, to outwit the Count. All the while, another housekeeper schemes to marry Figaro herself, only to later find out he is her son.
“The ‘Marriage of Figaro’ is considered the premiere example of a perfectly balanced opera,” Pfaltzgraff said. “Our cast of student singers has really risen to the challenges in this piece, and they’re excited for the opportunity to perform it.”
The opera premiered in the Burgtheater in Vienna on May 1, 1786, with Mozart directing the first two performances.
Tickets are available at www.wartburg.edu/opera or at the door. All tickets are general admission.