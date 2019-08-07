OELWEIN – The Rev. William Jarema will offer the 4 p.m. Mass at the Italian-American Heritage Day celebration Saturday, Aug. 17. The Mass will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery where many of the first generation Italians are buried.
Father Bill, a priest of the Archdiocese, Kingston, Jamaica, is the founder and international director of the Mercy Center for Healing The Whole Person in Colorado Springs and Jamaica and also the founder and spiritual director of the Society of Missionaries of Mercy, a lay Catholic community of clergy, lay men and women, married and single. He is also the author of several books.
Father Bill, a friend of the Donna DeBartolo family, Colorado Springs, has celebrated Mass in Oelwein several times. Donna DeBartolo is the daughter of the late Mary Pirillo and Don DeBartolo, Des Moines, and the granddaughter of the late James and Joan Pirillo, Oelwein.
Donna, known for her Italian pastries, will conduct a cooking class for interested persons, Sunday, Aug. 18, at 8 a.m. at the American Legion Hall. Reservations for the class may be made with Teresa Buckman, 319-231-4800.
Reservations for the 6:30 p.m. dinner at Mona’s Firepit Pub and Grill are needed by Aug. 12 and should be made with Teresa Buckman. Social time will begin at 6 p.m. Tim Fogle will be the master of ceremonies for the evening with Giovanni Leo, Des Moines, as guest speaker.